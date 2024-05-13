|
13.05.2024 14:30:00
1 Super Stock Down 24% That Turned $10,000 Into $50,000: Time to Buy the Dip?
There's so much attention going to AI-focused stocks that investors are certainly forgetting about under-the-radar businesses that continue to crush it for shareholders. One consumer favorite that operates as far away from the tech sector as possible is hard to ignore.In just the past five years, shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have soared 400%. This means that had you invested $10,000 in this footwear stock in May 2019, you'd be sitting on $50,000 today. This gain crushes the overall S&P 500's performance. And that's even with the stock still down about 24% from its all-time high in 2021.So should you add Crocs to your portfolio? Let's take a closer look at the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!