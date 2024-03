1 Super Stock Down 72% to Buy if the Fed Cuts Interest Rates in 2024

Inflation in the U.S. -- as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- hit a 40-year high of 8% in 2022 (annualized). As a result, the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on a campaign to aggressively hike interest rates, taking the federal funds rate from a historic low of 0%-0.25% in March 2022 all the way up to 5.5% by August 2023.That rapid increase has crushed the housing market. In January of this year, U.S. existing home sales came in at 4 million annualized units, which was only a slight uptick from the 13-year low of 3.85 million just a few months prior. Companies like Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), which rely on people buying and selling homes to generate revenue, have struggled throughout this period.The interest rate hikes have worked, as the CPI fell to an annualized 4.1% rate in 2023. That's still above the Fed's target of 2%, but the central bank estimates it will cut interest rates three times in 2024, which could reignite the housing market. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel