1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology.It has also attracted several partnerships with trillion-dollar tech giants, and its customer base continues to grow rapidly. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years. Given its stock is down 91% from its all-time high, that spells opportunity for investors. Here's why C3.ai is a dip worth buying.Continue reading