24.09.2023 13:10:00
1 Super Stock Just 28% Away From Joining Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
This has been a strong year for large-cap technology stocks, with the Nasdaq-100 index surging by 40% so far. While it's still down 8% from its all-time high following a steep drop in 2022, some individual stocks have recently marched to new heights anyway. Shares of Nvidia have tripled in value this year, for example, propelling the company to a $1 trillion valuation. It places Nvidia in an exclusive club with just four other American tech giants. In 2018, Apple became the first corporation in the world to amass a $1 trillion market capitalization, with Microsoft, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet following soon after. Another stock is knocking on the door of that club. Share prices of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are up 144% so far in 2023 thanks to the company's focus on efficiency and its efforts related to artificial intelligence (AI). It's now valued at $778 billion, meaning a gain of just 28% from here will place it among its tech peers with a $1 trillion market cap. Here's why it's probably only a matter of time before it gets there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
12.09.23
Amazon Overweight
Barclays Capital
11.09.23
Amazon Buy
UBS AG
04.08.23
Amazon Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
04.08.23
Amazon Buy
UBS AG
04.08.23
Amazon Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
