1 Super Stock Just 28% Away From Joining Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club

This has been a strong year for large-cap technology stocks, with the Nasdaq -100 index surging by 40% so far. While it's still down 8% from its all-time high following a steep drop in 2022, some individual stocks have recently marched to new heights anyway. Shares of Nvidia have tripled in value this year, for example, propelling the company to a $1 trillion valuation. It places Nvidia in an exclusive club with just four other American tech giants. In 2018, Apple became the first corporation in the world to amass a $1 trillion market capitalization, with Microsoft Amazon , and Google parent Alphabet following soon after. Another stock is knocking on the door of that club. Share prices of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are up 144% so far in 2023 thanks to the company's focus on efficiency and its efforts related to artificial intelligence (AI). It's now valued at $778 billion, meaning a gain of just 28% from here will place it among its tech peers with a $1 trillion market cap. Here's why it's probably only a matter of time before it gets there.