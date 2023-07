1 Super Stock Set to Rejoin Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The $1 trillion club is home to just five companies at the moment: And there's one company on the brink of rejoining them. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the parent of popular social media applications Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the brand-new Threads. Meta was in the $1 trillion club in 2021, but last year's brutal sell-off in the tech sector wiped out more than 76% of its value from peak to trough. 2023 has been a different story, with the stock rocketing 145% so far, which now values the company at $786 billion. It's still trading below its all-time high, so it will need to rise another 27% or so to enter the $1 trillion club once again, and I think its new Threads platform combined with its recent initiatives in AI hold the keys to getting there. Here's why. Continue reading