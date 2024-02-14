14.02.2024 12:00:00

1 Super Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club Within 10 Years

The American economy has a rich history of creating the world's most valuable companies over the past century even though its leading industries are constantly changing:Apple is a $2.9 trillion company today, but it recently lost its status as the world's largest company to Microsoft, which is worth a shade over $3 trillion. Since 2018, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and Meta Platforms have also surpassed $1 trillion valuations.There might be one more company set to join that exclusive club. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is the world's largest provider of ride-hailing services, and it's preparing for a shift to autonomous vehicles that could transform the company's economics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

