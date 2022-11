1 Super Stock With 113% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Finding growth in the stock market isn't easy when all the benchmark indexes are deeply in the red for the year. That's especially true for the tech sector, which currently leads the decline, with the Nasdaq -100 index losing 28% of its value in 2022 (so far).But Wall Street still predicts substantial upside in some pockets of the market. Companies that serve individuals are suffering the most right now, because household finances are constrained by high inflation and rising interest rates. Many companies that serve business customers, on the other hand, are still growing nicely. Software giant Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) is one of them, and despite its stock declining by 64% this year, one Wall Street investment bank thinks it could more than double over the next 12 to 18 months. Here's why.Continue reading