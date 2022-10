1 Super Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 is now in full swing, and given the steep decline in the broad market this year, this is an extremely important period. Companies' financial results could be the difference between further losses and a pivot out of bear market territory, which has gripped the Nasdaq -100 technology index in particular.Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) is a little-known company that has consistently outperformed throughout 2022, seemingly undeterred by rising inflation, higher interest rates, and the broad economic slowdown. Tenable is a leader in the cybersecurity industry, and its third-quarter financial results showed a surge in its top-spending customer base, plus an increase in its full-year revenue guidance, while many other companies are slashing their forecasts. Here's why 13 of 17 analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal have given Tenable stock the highest-possible buy rating. Continue reading