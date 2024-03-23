|
23.03.2024 12:15:00
1 Superb Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now
Many technologies or trends come and go, and who knows if artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of them. I'm confident it is here to stay, as technology has been moving toward powerful AI models for a while, but there's always the chance it is just a fad.However, one practice that has stuck around for thousands of years is advertising. Advertising has been around for a long time, although it has taken various forms. The trend is to consume ads digitally, as website margins (like in this article), streaming services, or phone apps have ads tailored to you. This is a more effective form of advertising than a newspaper, as it directly targets a consumer with known tastes and preferences.One company behind this trend is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which is also using AI to ensure that ad campaigns are effective. It also looks like a great buy right now, thanks to a recent pullback that puts the stock at a discounted price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
