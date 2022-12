1 Superb Stock Down 84% That's Set to Soar Next Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock was a quintessential pandemic darling. It was trading at about $80 per share in March 2020 before soaring to an all-time high of $310, but it has since collapsed by 84%.Why? DocuSign kept the business world moving while society was under COVID-19 restrictions. Thanks to its growing portfolio of cloud-based digital document technologies, the company reduced the need for in-person meetings.But now that most restrictions have been relaxed, DocuSign's growth suffered an inevitable slowdown, pushing investors to exit its stock.Continue reading