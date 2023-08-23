|
23.08.2023 16:33:21
1 Supercharged Growth Stock That's a Shoo-in to Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028
On the heels of the worst stock market performance in more than 10 years, technology stocks have bounced back, with the Nasdaq Composite up 29% so far this year. This recovery seems poised to add new members to the highly exclusive group of U.S. companies with a market cap worth more than $2 trillion. There are only two members of this select group as of the market close on Tuesday: One company that seems ordained to join this privileged pair is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The maker of graphics processing units (GPUs) only recently joined the elite group of companies with a market cap of $1 trillion but seems destined for greater things. Nvidia stock has soared in 2023, up more than 200% as of this writing, driven higher by strong demand for processors used to power artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Nvidia's value would need to increase by 77% from Tuesday's market close to join this prestigious club. Let's look at the multiple growth drivers that will combine to send Nvidia stock to new heights.
