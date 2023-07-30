|
30.07.2023 11:21:00
1 Supercharged Growth Stock That's a Shoo-in to Rejoin Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club
In the wake of the worst stock market performance in more than a decade, technology stocks have come roaring back, with the Nasdaq Composite up 35% so far this year. This rebound has added new members to the exclusive group of U.S. companies with a market cap worth more than $1 trillion. Here are the members of this auspicious group and their market caps, as of the market close on Wednesday: One company that seems destined to rejoin this exclusive group is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The social media maven originally joined their ranks in mid-2021, only to lose its footing, punished by the economic downturn that followed. Meta stock has since rebounded, up 35% so far this year. With a market cap of $798 billion, Meta's value would need to increase by roughly 25% from Thursday's market close to rejoin this rarefied group. Let's look at the factors that will likely push Meta Platforms to new heights.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
