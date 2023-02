1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks made a solid comeback on the market to begin 2023 after a terrible time over the past year. The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index clocked 21% gains so far this year on the back of cooling inflation and the possibility of a potential bull market.This potentially emerging tech rally rubbed off positively on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), a chipmaker that is reliant on smartphone suppliers, especially Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), for a major chunk of its revenue. Skyworks stock is up close to 22% this year, handsomely crushing the broader market in 2023. It wouldn't be surprising to see the stock head higher as the year progresses.More importantly, Skyworks is a screaming buy despite its solid rally this year. Let's look at the reasons why investors may want to buy this chipmaker's stock hand over fist right now.