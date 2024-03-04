|
04.03.2024 15:30:00
1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy With $100
If you only had $100 to spend on at least one whole share of a company, which stock would you buy? There are plenty of options at that price. One could splurge on 20 or more shares of some penny stock. However, most of those aren't worth the trouble for investors focused on the long game. Thankfully, there are companies trading for less than $100 a share that look like attractive long-term options.E-commerce specialist Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) deserves a spot on the shortlist of the best in this category, at least in my view. Let's find out why Shopify is such an excellent option for investors.Shopify's shares dropped after it released its fourth-quarter earnings report, although it is not immediately clear why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!