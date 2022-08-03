Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
1 Surprising Catalyst for Apple Stock

With the original iPhone announced over 15 years ago, you might think that the segment wouldn't still be a growth driver for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And some investors might be surprised to find out that after all these years, the company is still driving strong switch rates from other devices to the iPhone.Indeed, the tech company recently said its most recently ended quarter garnered a record number of people switching to iPhone from other phones than in any fiscal third quarter to date. Here's a closer look at iPhone's momentum -- and why strong switching trends bode well for the company.Continue reading
