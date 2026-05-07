Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.05.2026 01:05:00
1 Surprising Reason Rivian Stock Is a Buy Before the SpaceX IPO
This summer, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is expected to accelerate production and deliveries of its R2 SUV. Scaling R2 orders is a big deal. As Rivian's first vehicle priced under $50,000, the R2 could do what the Model 3 and Model Y did for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). That is, it has the potential to transform Rivian from a niche luxury automaker into an EV behemoth. Over the next few years, I expect Rivian's sales growth to accelerate sharply as R2 sales ramp. Rivian also plans to begin production of additional affordable vehicles -- the R3 and R3X -- either this or next year, aiding sales growth even more.Shares could be a buy based on this growth catalyst alone. But there's one other growth catalyst that may catch analysts by surprise: the upcoming SpaceX IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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