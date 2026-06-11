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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 13:15:00
1 Surprising Stock That's Already Cashing in on the SpaceX IPO Hype
Heading into its initial public offering (IPO) set for tomorrow, SpaceX gave an attention boost to the space sector, with several companies benefiting. But there is also another surprising winner from SpaceX's plans to go public: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Not only does it own a stake in the company, but it also has a growing partnership with SpaceX. That means, even after the IPO, Alphabet can still benefit from the space company's long-term success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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