1 Surprising Thing the Smartest Investors Know About Qualcomm Stock

The semiconductor industry downturn hit Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) particularly hard. Shares rallied a bit so far in 2023, but the stock remains some 36% below all-time highs. The smartphone market is in disarray, so it's little surprise that Qualcomm (which derives most of its sales from mobile devices) is down so much and trailing behind its peers' recent rally (as measured by the iShares Semiconductor ETF). But there's an oft-overlooked aspect of Qualcomm's business that has dragged shares down, and a reason the stock could take flight once more later this year. Here's why I'm a buyer.Continue reading