Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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16.05.2026 20:00:00
1 Surprising Way Oklo Could Benefit From the Looming SpaceX IPO
According to many reports, SpaceX plans on going public this summer. While there are certain methods to invest in SpaceX right now, an initial public offering (IPO) will make shares easily accessible to billions of people around the globe.Most experts believe that SpaceX will target a valuation of around $1.75 trillion. That would allow the space stock to raise somewhere between $50 billion and $75 billion. These figures would make the SpaceX IPO one of the biggest market debuts in history.Even though the exact details have yet to be released, the event is already drawing significant attention -- attention that may soon spotlight an issue that nuclear reactor specialist Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is looking to solve. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)