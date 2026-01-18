Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
18.01.2026 17:15:00
1 Tech Index Fund Could Turn $150 Per Month Into $700,000
Investing in index funds is an excellent way to benefit from long-term market gains. Tapping into the power of the broader market, which has gained 75% over the past three years and about 12% annualized over the past 20 years, helps you grow your money safely and protects your portfolio from short-term ups and downs.But you can take that up a notch by investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track growth and tech stocks. These are often safer alternatives to risky tech stocks, and they can help you reach millionaire status. In fact, if you invest just $150 monthly in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT), there's a significant chance you could have nearly $700,000 in 30 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
