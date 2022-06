1 Tech Stock Down 56% That's a Screaming Bargain Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nutanix's (NASDAQ: NTNX) year went from bad to worse following the May 25 release of the company's fiscal 2022 third-quarter results (for the three months ending on April 30) as investors punished the stock over management's woeful guidance.Share prices of the enterprise cloud platform provider plunged 23% in a single session despite impressive growth in the company's sales and billings, as well as a reduction in its adjusted loss. Let's see what went wrong for Nutanix last quarter, and check why investors may want to take advantage of the 56% decline in the company's share price this year to buy this cloud stock for the long run.There was a lot to like about Nutanix's quarterly report. The company's revenue was up 17% year over year to $404 million, while the non-GAAP gross margin increased 160 basis points to 83.3%. Nutanix reported an adjusted loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter. This was a big improvement over the prior-year period's loss of $0.41 per share thanks to a higher proportion of sales coming from the subscription model.