08.06.2022 16:49:17
1 Tech Stock Down 65% to Buy Right Now
Companies rely on a variety of data every day to make mission-critical decisions. Yet historically, they've struggled to effectively assemble that data into a cohesive singular view that they can trust to make key decisions. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a provider of a cloud-based data platform, is simplifying the aggregation and analysis of data so businesses can gain valuable insights in a timely manner. Despite Snowflake's excellent execution and growth, the company's shares, along with many other high-growth tech stocks, have taken a major beating over the past six months. Let's look at three key reasons why now could be a great time for investors to take a closer look at Snowflake.In most companies, different groups -- such as marketing, sales, IT, and finance -- are organized as separate departments, but they rely heavily on one another for valuable information that is essential for success.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
