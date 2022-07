1 Tech Stock Seeing Continued Subscription Success

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The most recent earnings report for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) showed another positive quarter. In this clip from "3 Minute Stock Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 6, Fool.com contributor Brian Feroldi discusses the company's shrewd business shift in the past five years to focus more on cloud computing subscriptions.Continue reading