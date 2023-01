1 Tech Stock You'll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech sector is often a fertile hunting ground for growth investors in search of rapid innovation and disruption. At the same time, value investors are on the lookout for great companies with game-changing ideas, whose long-term plans are easily misunderstood by market makers with a shorter investment horizon. Again, many tech stocks fit that description to a T, especially in lengthy bear markets. Furthermore, tech stocks are typically highly volatile, leading to deeper discounts during downturns.So both growth hounds and value chasers can find what they're looking for where Wall Street runs through Silicon Valley. So let's find a bit of both right now -- in a single ticker. When the economy gets back on its feet and kicks off another bull market, you'll appreciate having bought this stock in the deep-discount sale known as January 2023.Simply put, I think Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is the best buy on the market these days. I mean, it isn't a close race. The media-streaming technology expert has lapped the runner-up. If you're not buying Roku stock right about now, your different world must be very different from mine. We could still be friends, but more like long-distance penpals than tailgating buddies grilling ribs every other Saturday in September.Continue reading