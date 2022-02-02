|
02.02.2022 15:02:00
1 Thing Everyone Gets Wrong About Realty Income
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a bellwether net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). Basically, with more than 10,000 properties, it is the 800-pound gorilla in the sector. With an impressive history behind it, investors tend to afford it a premium price. And this is where my mistaken thinking led me to sell it when I shouldn't have. This is what I, and many others, got wrong about Realty Income.Net lease REITs own single-tenant properties for which the lessees are responsible for most of the operating costs of the properties they occupy. Any single property has a material amount of risk, given that there's just one tenant. However, over a large portfolio that risk is diminished and, in fact, the overall risk is quite low. As noted, Realty Income today owns over 10,000 properties. It is huge.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!