1 Thing Everyone Gets Wrong About Safehold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is on everyone's mind. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 7.5% over the past year, the highest 12-month increase in the CPI since 1982. When inflation numbers start hitting 40-year highs, investors are going to notice and anticipate what is likely coming next: rising interest rates.A rising interest rate environment can be particularly challenging for lenders. Inflation fears have likely been the cause of ground-lease real estate investment trust Safehold 's (NYSE: SAFE) stock dropping 35% from its high a little over six months ago. While inflation is something that investors should be mindful of, it shouldn't be a reason to shy away from this alternative lender. Here's what most investors are overlooking when analyzing Safehold's business. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading