Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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31.05.2026 02:41:00
1 Thing Investors Should Know About Meta's New Subscription Strategy
Investors are increasingly anxious about the heavy capital expenditures (capex) required for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and rightfully so. It's estimated that among tech giants, AI capex will reach $765 billion this year and grow to $1.6 trillion by 2031. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is trying to calm those nerves by launching Meta One, a tiered subscription program specifically geared toward creators and businesses that frequently use Meta AI. The move is a significant shift toward recurring revenue streams for the social media company. One thing investors should know about this subscription strategy is that Meta is betting this will help offset hundreds of billions of dollars in planned artificial intelligence investments. Still, the math is daunting.Meta raised its full-year 2026 capex guidance to an astounding $125 billion to $145 billion. Revenue from Meta One could range from $4 billion to $12 billion, depending on which subscription plan users prefer. While the revenue is meaningful, it will take years to really move the needle compared to what the company plans to spend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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