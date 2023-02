1 Thing That Should Bother Every Snap Shareholder

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not much is going right for Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) these days.The stock sank on its fourth-quarter earnings report as revenue growth was just flat in the quarter at $1.3 billion. The company also said that revenue was down 7% quarter-to-date in the first quarter, and it continued to post a wide GAAP loss on the bottom line. On a GAAP basis, the company posted a loss of $288.5 million, a far cry from the $22.6 million in profit it had in the year-ago quarter. With adjustments, Snap gained $214.5 million, or $0.14 a share.Continue reading