1 Thing to Look for When Chipotle Reports Q4 Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been a major beneficiary of strict lockdowns during the pandemic, growing sales at a double-digit pace in each of the last five quarters. While most of the restaurant industry struggled just to survive when temporary lockdowns shut off in-house dining, this fast-casual Tex-Mex chain was able to keep operating thanks to its digital infrastructure. The business reports its 2021 fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and I'll be paying close attention to the ongoing success of Chipotle's digital platform, especially with restaurants across the country reopened and consumer behavior normalizing. Let's take a closer look. Continue reading