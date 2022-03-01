1 Thing to Look for When Costco Reports Q2 Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings on Thursday, March 3. The membership-only big-box retailer has been thriving since the pandemic onset when it was deemed an essential retailer and allowed to stay open when others had to close temporarily. The retailer has shown that, over time, customers have appreciated the value they get when shopping at Costco. That leads into what investors should look for when Costco reports results on March 3 -- does management think it is time for a membership fee increase?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading