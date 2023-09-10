|
10.09.2023 14:15:00
1 Tiny Stock That Could Be a Hidden Gem in the Coming Semiconductor Boom
Semiconductor manufacturing is receiving massive attention. The world needs more powerful and more power-efficient computing, and the transition to electrification (cars, the energy grid, etc.) is underway. As a result, all indications point toward chips going from about $600 billion in global annual costs today to $1 trillion or more by 2030. Lots of equipment will be needed to support this big increase in manufacturing. Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) is a small company harboring a very specific niche, photomasks, but one that could be a hidden gem in the coming chipmaking boom. Lithography is a key step in the manufacturing of chips and flat-panel displays (FPDs, LED and ultra-high-definition OLED displays). Before it becomes part of a computing system, a chip is part of a silicon wafer. These wafers undergo many manufacturing processes that create the ability for the eventual chips cut from them to conduct or insulate electricity, the foundation of computing technology. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
