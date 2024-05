1 Top AI Stock (Not Nvidia) That's Up Over 250% in a Year -- Why It Might Still Be A Buy

After toying for years with various digital advertising software stocks, I've finally landed on one I think is a winner: AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). Nvidia may have (quite rightfully) captured the spotlight on Wall Street and catapulted itself into a spot among the largest companies in the world, but the GPU maker isn't the only business winning from the artificial intelligence (AI) race.Unlike some of the other businesses that like to flaunt their AI credentials, AppLovin has been delivering some incredible financial results. If it can keep the pedal to the metal, the more than 250% rally its stock enjoyed over the past year might be just the beginning.AppLovin provides an AI-powered digital ad platform for app publishers that targets potential users in hopes of convincing them to download their apps. Its latest iteration, which it launched in early 2023, is called Axon 2.0. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel