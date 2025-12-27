Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.12.2025 01:06:00
1 Top AI Stock That Soared In 2025 I Would Take My Profits on Before 2026
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the market's standout AI (artificial intelligence) winners in 2025. The company, which provides an AI platform for data and analytics for commercial enterprises and government organizations, has seen its already blistering growth accelerate even more recently. This, combined with growing investor excitement about AI, has helped the stock soar 150% year to date as of this writing.With such a big run-up in the rearview mirror, is it time for Palantir investors to sell their shares? Doing so may not be easy. After all, selling a winner can feel like abandoning the best thing happening in a portfolio. Additionally, doing so in a taxable account can mean handing a meaningful slice of gains to the IRS.Still, this is where Warren Buffett's old line about being "fearful when others are greedy" earns its keep. Put simply, I believe some euphoria has crept into the value of Palantir's stock, significantly increasing valuation risk. Selling now, therefore, is likely a good decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
