1 Top AI Stock to Buy Before 2025 (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)

No company has seen a greater benefit from the artificial intelligence boom than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Training massive large-language models and running them requires gargantuan computing capacity. Nvidia's data center GPUs are the gold standard in the AI industry, and they're being scooped up by cloud giants and AI start-ups alike.Nvidia's revenue more than tripled in its most recent quarter thanks to incredible demand for its AI -centric GPUs, while adjusted earnings per share rose by nearly a factor of six. Nvidia's market capitalization has surged to over $2 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.While Nvidia is riding high right now, competition is almost guaranteed to eat away at the company's AI market share. Advanced Micro Devices is now putting up a fight with its own high-powered AI chips, and major tech and cloud computing companies are increasingly designing custom AI chips optimized for their data centers.