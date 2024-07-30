|
30.07.2024 16:15:00
1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Billionaires Are Selling Right Now
Institutional investors -- aka, "the big money" -- make up most of Wall Street's trading volume, so it's worth keeping an eye on what they're doing because it can impact stock prices in the short term.For proof, look no further than these past few weeks, when many large technology stocks have begun sliding. Recent data indicates that in June, hedge funds and other institutions sold technology stocks at their sharpest pace in years. AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was among them, and its shares have now fallen by more than 16% since peaking in June.Why are these ultra-wealthy traders selling, and should Main Street investors follow them?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!