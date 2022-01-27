1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19. Now, after a year of declining confidence from the market, the company's awaiting judgment from the FDA -- leaving investors wondering what the agency will say, and how that might affect the company's shares. Image Source: Getty ImagesNovavax has worked tirelessly to develop a successful COVID-19 vaccine candidate. But after manufacturing delays led the company to miss deadlines, it's still trying to prove that its Nuvaxovid's 90% efficacy rate and 100% protection against moderate and severe disease levels is worthy of FDA approval. The company also touts the vaccine's convenience for doctors; it doesn't have to be frozen, making it easier to store and transport.Continue reading