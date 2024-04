1 Top Chip Stock That Could Be an Overlooked Buy for the New AI Era

For the semiconductor industry, now is a time for building as some ambitious chipmaking facilities (or "fabs") get underway. Companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intel, among others, are scooping up generous government aid as countries aim for supply chain resilience.Intel in particular hopes to be the first to enter the "angstrom era ," a nod to the shrinking of the smallest features of chips beyond the nanometer (an angstrom is 10 nanometers, with 10 million nanometers equaling one centimeter).One pick-and-shovel play in this race is Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT). Fresh off a fantastic 2023 -- and with a new wave of growth likely right around the corner -- the chip manufacturing equipment maker could be an overlooked buy as artificial intelligence (AI) systems put new demands on high-performance chips.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel