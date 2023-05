1 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stock You Need to Keep on Your Radar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies like Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), whose software provides cloud infrastructure management, have been predicting for a long time that software was going to grow in complexity by an order of magnitude. Here we are in 2023, and generative AI is all the rage. Services like ChatGPT are indeed mind-bogglingly complicated to develop, requiring new hardware and massive amounts of data to be stored, moved, and processed. Dynatrace's software, which provides cloud observability and application security, remains in high demand, despite a myriad of economic worries hurting many of its customers.After it capped off an epic year, here's why you need to keep this stock on your radar. Dynatrace topped its own expectations for fiscal 2023 (ending in March 2023). Total revenue jumped 25% higher year over year, or 29% when excluding negative currency-exchange rates, to $1.16 billion. Free cash flow (FCF) was $333 million, a very healthy FCF profit margin of 29%. Continue reading