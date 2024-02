1 Top Company Just Gave the Green Light on Cybersecurity Stocks

One of the leading cybersecurity pure-plays, Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), just put some investor worry to rest. During the second half of 2023, Fortinet's firewall and security hardware business hit a wall after setting the world ablaze the last few years. Ample concern cropped up that this down cycle could be different from other cybersecurity hardware downturns of the past. Shares of Fortinet closed out last year with market-lagging returns (as measured against the Nasdaq Composite index).Data by YCharts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel