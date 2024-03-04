|
04.03.2024 15:41:00
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Hits a New All-Time High
The cryptocurrency market has been on a tear since mid-October, growing from a market cap of just over $1 trillion to over $2.2 trillion at the end of February. While the overall crypto market remains below its all-time high close to $3 trillion set in November 2021, one cryptocurrency is rapidly approaching its previous all-time high. The stalwart cryptocurrency (if that's a thing) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is within reach of its peak price around $69,000 set on Nov. 10, 2021.Here's why it might be a smart move to buy before it sets a new all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!