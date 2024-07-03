Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 15:39:00

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 13,000%, According to Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy

The meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be far from over, according to Michael Saylor, the executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). At the Bitcoin Prague event in June, Saylor predicted that Bitcoin could eventually hit a value of $8 million per coin.Given Bitcoin's current price of roughly $60,000, that would imply a more than 13,000% return on investment. That's equivalent to Bitcoin skyrocketing in price from $450 to $60,000 -- a process that took nearly a decade. As a result, it might be tempting to dismiss this bold $8 million prediction. But there are two very good reasons why Saylor might just be right.Given that Bitcoin is a digital currency created by an algorithm, it has some very specific properties that distinguish it from traditional money. For one, it has a finite supply. You can't just print more Bitcoin, the way a cash-strapped government can print dollars. Only 21 million coins can ever exist, and the Bitcoin algorithm carefully controls the overall circulating supply. Moreover, Bitcoin is a completely decentralized currency, meaning that no sovereign power or government can control it.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MicroStrategy Inc 1 158,00 -4,30% MicroStrategy Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gut behauptet erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Donnerstag verhalten freundlich in den Handel starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren unterdessen uneins.

