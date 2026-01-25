Founder Aktie
25.01.2026 18:15:00
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 177% in 2026, According to Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson
Right now, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is going nowhere fast. It currently trades for just $90,000 and is sitting nearly 30% below its all-time high of $126,000 from October.But all of that could change quickly. According to Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson, Bitcoin is on a rocket ship to $250,000 this year. At today's prices, that implies a stunning gain of 177% in a span of just 11 months. So is he right?From Hoskinson's perspective, it all comes down to the Law of Supply and Demand.
