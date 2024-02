1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before the Market Soars 1,100%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest

The dominant cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), currently accounts for 51% of the entire crypto market by value, which itself is worth about $1.65 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance has ranged from 40% to 60% market share over the last three years.Building on that, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest -- an asset management firm focused on disruptive technologies like blockchain -- believes the cryptocurrency market could be worth $20 trillion by 2030. That implies about 1,100% upside from its current level, and it implies substantial Bitcoin price appreciation.Specifically, if the broader cryptocurrency market reaches $20 trillion by 2030 and Bitcoin still accounts for 40% to 60% of that total, then the implied upside for the crypto falls between 840% and 1,400%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel