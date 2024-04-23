|
23.04.2024 10:21:00
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now (Hint: It's Not Bitcoin)
Just about everyone agrees that the no-brainer cryptocurrency to buy right now is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Not only is Bitcoin getting a huge lift from the recent introduction of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs, there's also the halving, which is generally viewed as a very bullish catalyst. Combined, these two factors should continue to send Bitcoin higher this year.But don't sleep on the rest of the crypto market. Previous Bitcoin halving cycles have led to huge, once-in-a-lifetime gains for top altcoins as well. With that in mind, the one altcoin on my radar right now is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).The core investment thesis for Solana is that it has the potential to become the next Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Both are smart contract blockchain networks, which makes them the core building blocks for everything that happens in the blockchain world. While Ethereum has been the undisputed market leader in this category for nearly a decade, Solana has already acquired the label of an "Ethereum-killer."
