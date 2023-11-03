|
1 Top Data Center Stock to Bet on Cloud AI
Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) made its name as an innovator of networking equipment (specifically switches) for data centers. These days, the scrappy growth company is so much more -- and its relevance is only rising as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms what data centers do and how they're built. This trend is showing up in Arista's financials.To be clear, Arista is no value stock, but that isn't a new development. If you're looking for a top way to bet on cloud-based AI, and data centers in general, for the long term, Arista Networks needs to be on your radar.I started researching and investing in Arista Networks during the second half of the 2010s. The company was exiting its early growth period and transforming from a provider of those switches and routers (critical hardware that controls the flow of data moved within and between data centers, both for public and private company use) into more of a platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
