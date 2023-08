1 Top Dividend Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip

Biotech giant Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) isn't having a great year. Its shares are down by 12% since 2023 started, and the company has faced several issues recently that have harmed its financial results, leading many investors to abandon the stock.Still, there is much to like about this seasoned drugmaker, particularly for those interested in blue-chip dividend stocks. Let's find out why income seekers should strongly consider adding shares of Amgen to their portfolios now.Amgen is one of the largest biotechnology companies in the world, with a presence in dozens of countries and a portfolio that boasts more than 20 products. However, many of its medicines are currently deadweights on its top-line growth. Over the past three years, Amgen's revenue growth rate has declined almost consistently.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel