|
10.01.2023 14:36:00
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now
Following 2022's disappointing results from the S&P 500 (and even worse results from the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite), many investors may be looking to avoid buying volatile, high-risk growth stocks this year. For those investors, it may make sense to consider adding more dividend income to their portfolio. Even more, it might be wise for investors burned out by the market's volatility to look for a highly profitable and established company to invest in. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST), which specializes in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, is a great option for these investors to consider.Fastenal, the market-leading supplier of industrial and construction supplies, is a cash cow, enabling it to pay investors a nice quarterly dividend -- a cash payment that can offset some of the pain of stock market volatility. In addition, the company has a long history of steady, profitable growth.Let's take a closer look at this investment idea.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!