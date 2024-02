1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy With $500

It doesn't take a huge initial purchase to begin building up a great investment portfolio. Dividend stocks are especially attractive options because you can choose to reinvest your quarterly payouts automatically rather than taking the cash. You'll accumulate more shares over time that way, amplifying your long-term returns.The dividend stocks you pick should have excellent expansion opportunities and a good chance at boosting their earnings power over time. And ideally, they'll be market leaders that pay a generous -- and growing -- dividend.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) fits this description perfectly. Let's look at why the beverage giant is worth buying if you're considering putting some cash to work in a top dividend stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel