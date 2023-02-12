1 Top Dividend Stock With a Fast-Growing Payout

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One high-quality retailer that may be sneaking up on some investors is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO). There's a good chance many urban dwellers have never even set foot in the rural lifestyle retailer's stores. But investors shouldn't overlook this growing, profitable business just because they don't shop there. Tractor Supply is becoming a habitual destination for a growing portion of the U.S. population.Helped by a store count growth, a growing lineup of products at its stores, a successful loyalty program, and a large selection of needs-based products for rural lifestyles, Tractor Supply is simultaneously attracting new customers and keeping existing ones. Importantly for investors, this model translates to a long history of consistent revenue, profit, and dividend growth. The strength of the company's business was most recently demonstrated in Tractor Supply's double-digit dividend increase.Here's a look at Tractor Supply's business momentum and key details about its dividend.Continue reading