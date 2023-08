1 Top Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

It's not easy to be in retail these days. Many retailers are reporting higher-than-expected overstock and continually increasing costs, and price increases can push consumers away.This is leading to sales and income declines and net losses, even for top companies. You'd think investors would be cheering any company that's beating inflation and posting growth. But despite it being a blue chip winner pumping out double-digit sales growth, investors are down on Nike (NYSE: NKE). Let's see why this is an opportunity for forward-thinking investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel